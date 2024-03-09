Kristen M. Ludgate Sells 41,015 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.