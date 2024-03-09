K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.07

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 2,226 shares traded.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

