Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $137,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

