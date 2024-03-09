Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $2,674,137. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

