Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,000,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,048,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,007.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 339,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

