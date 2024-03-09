Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 395,373 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,373 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Desktop Metal worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,764 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

