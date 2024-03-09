Leerink Partnrs Comments on REGENXBIO Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

RGNX stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

