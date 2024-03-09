Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,864 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.36% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $101,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,359,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

NYSE CCEP opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $71.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

