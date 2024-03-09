Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,716 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $132,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Shares of EFX opened at $270.00 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

