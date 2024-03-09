Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 420.57% of Kellanova worth $137,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

