Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.53% of MongoDB worth $131,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $383.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.75.

MongoDB Company Profile



MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

