Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $103,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 697.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

L stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $75.67.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

