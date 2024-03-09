Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,313 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $111,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,221. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

