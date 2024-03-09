Legal & General Group Plc Has $103.50 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Builders FirstSource worth $103,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

