Legal & General Group Plc Has $107.43 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,618 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Regions Financial worth $107,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

