Legal & General Group Plc Has $130.30 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $130,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $759.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

