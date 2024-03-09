Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 2.41% of Qualys worth $135,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,987 shares of company stock worth $2,062,094. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

