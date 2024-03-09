Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,451 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.89% of Evergy worth $103,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.56 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

