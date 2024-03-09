Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of Molina Healthcare worth $137,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $392.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $410.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

