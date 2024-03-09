Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,553 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $139,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $271.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.43.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Get Our Latest Report on VMC

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.