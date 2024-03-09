Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.95% of CyberArk Software worth $133,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9,638.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 148,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.83 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
