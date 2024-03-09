Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,925 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 671,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $108,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $161.35 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.71.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

