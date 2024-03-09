Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,225 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of VeriSign worth $140,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $26,093.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,568. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

