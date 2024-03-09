Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,344 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.82% of Quest Diagnostics worth $112,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.
Quest Diagnostics Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.