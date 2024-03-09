Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,718 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $140,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $149.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

