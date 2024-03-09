Legal & General Group Plc Sells 43,346 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of M&T Bank worth $130,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,546,159. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Get Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

MTB stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.