Legal & General Group Plc Sells 44,480 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,480 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of Garmin worth $132,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares in the company, valued at $98,919,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,123,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,919,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,571 shares of company stock worth $7,747,394. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

