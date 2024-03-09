Legal & General Group Plc Sells 83,094 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,094 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $130,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,723,423. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.