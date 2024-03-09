Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,891 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $115,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

IFF stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

