LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.1 %

LMAT opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,292,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,324 shares of company stock worth $9,086,662. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

