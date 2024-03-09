LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.29% of LendingTree worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

