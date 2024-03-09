Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $505.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $483.13 and last traded at $483.07, with a volume of 109970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $475.11.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.58.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.72 and its 200 day moving average is $410.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.