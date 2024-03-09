Leon J. Olivier Sells 900 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

