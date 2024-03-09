Leon J. Olivier Sells 900 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.60.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
