Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 891,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 191,452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 480.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 219,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 455.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $572,984. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

