Lido Advisors LLC Buys 4,055 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $483,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

