Lido Advisors LLC Buys 9,975 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

