Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,223,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after buying an additional 552,163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 327,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2,062.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 322,836 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JCPB stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

