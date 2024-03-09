Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,870,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,594,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $129.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

