Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,873,000 after buying an additional 412,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $75,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $247.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.56. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.87.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

