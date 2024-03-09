Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 28.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ameren by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 11.2% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ameren by 30.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 336,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.