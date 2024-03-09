Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $268.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

