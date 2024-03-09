Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 341.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

