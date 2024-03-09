Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FQAL opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.