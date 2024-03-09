Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

