Lido Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 111,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,411,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $143.61.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

