Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

HST stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

