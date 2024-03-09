Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

