Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.95 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

