Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

