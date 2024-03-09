Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $92.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.